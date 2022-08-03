Maniesh Paul Birthday: Most memorable celebrity encounters of 'Sultan of Stage'

From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit, Maniesh Paul has shared some classic memories with the biggest names in the industry

Maniesh Paul/ Instagram

From a young Delhi boy with dreams in his eyes to emerging as the 'Sultan of Stage' and one of the most loved and popular actors of the nation, Maniesh Paul has carved an inspirational journey over the years. Foraying into the diverse avenues of varied mediums- TV, Stage, and Films, Maniesh Paul has built an impressive career graph, in addition to creating some of the most adorable bonds with many people in the industry.

Hosting a range of shows on television as well as Live on stage, Maniesh has often delivered fun and memorable moments that the audience has cherished for the longest time. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Katrina Kaif to Madhuri Dixit, Maniesh Paul has shared some classic memories with the biggest names in the industry.

On his birthday today, let's have a look at some of the most striking such moments:

Amitabh Bachchan:

One look at Maniesh Paul's Instagram, and one can figure that the actor is a huge admirer of Bollywood's 'Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, Maniesh touts Amitabh Bachchan as his inspiration to become an actor and regards working with the senior actor is his biggest achievement till date.

-Throwback: Bachpan Se Bachhan ka Fan

"Those were the best days of my life!!!bachpan

se @amitabhbachchan sir ka fan...tabh bhi jacket pe VIJAY likha tha hahahaha..."

-While growing up, whenever he used to go out for my house chores, he would ask his mother to tattoo the word ‘Mard’ on his chest with a sketch pen the same way he had in the movie ‘Mard’.

Salman Khan:

Maniesh Paul and Salman Khan share a very close bond, developed over the years. From hosting award shows together to being the constant for all Dabangg shows ever done, Maniesh and Salman Khan go way together.

-From being a huge fan of Prem to sharing the stage with him, I am grateful for everything about this journey!! @beingsalmankhan thanks for everything!!

And no, we both ain't actually looking at the picture! Joke kuch aur tha... (im wearing FRIENDS wali topi from mainepyar kiya)

Karan Johar:

Hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa has been the turning point of Maniesh Paul's career, making him a household name. Over the course of the show, Maniesh developed a strong affinity with Karan Johar, and the varied moments shared by the duo together on sets would turn out to be the highlights of the show.

-When Maniesh Paul Presented the Ace Singer Karan Johar

-Karan Johar never faces camera without pout

Madhuri Dixit:

Another connection that Maniesh Paul developed via Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, was with Madhuri Dixit Nene. Mesmerized by the legendary beauty, Maniesh would often use his quick wit and spontaneity to present some entertaining scenarios on stage, winning hearts across.

-Pallu Moment On Jhalak dikhlaja

Akshay Kumar:

An outsider just like Akshay Kumar, Maniesh Paul has admired and followed closely the journey of Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Creating fireworks on screen and stage together, the dynamic duo has forever carved an impression.

"Jab main chota bacha tha...mujhe bachpan se

hi pata tha ki main @akshaykumar sir ka fan hone wala hoon toh pant knee tak upar karni shuru kardi thi hahahahahaha"

Katrina Kaif:

Over the many many shows of Dabangg tour and multiple award and reality shows, Maniesh Paul has developed a very strong and deep friendship with Katrina Kaif, which is evidently visible through all their interactions, in real life as well as on social media.

(Maniesh Paul teaching Punjabi to Katrina kaif)

-When Maniesh Paul explained social distancing during Covid

The young boy from Malviya Nagar of Delhi, who would interview celebrities and host them on stage, is now sharing screen with some of the biggest names, the testament of the same is the massive success of the recently released 'JugJugg Jeeyo'.

Stepping into the digital world soon, Maniesh Paul is soon beginning a new chapter of his life, creating excitement across quarters.