Maniesh Paul comes on board for David Dhawan's big-screen entertainer

David Dhawan who is known for helming comedy family dramas is currently working on his next. Maniesh Paul has also been roped in the star cast of the film

Maniesh Paul

In the arena of Indian Entertainment where several talents are making their own mark owing to their talent, Maniesh Paul stands as one of the artists to watch out. The actor has proved his range as an actor in web shows like ‘Rafuchakkar' where he played five different characters and in the superhit film, ‘Jugg Jugg Jeeyo’, including others. After proving his versatility as an actor, it has been learned that Maniesh Paul has bagged an interesting role in one of the much-awaited big-scale entertainers.

According to an independent industry source, “Maniesh Paul has been roped in to play an interesting and important character in big-screen entertainer helmed by one of the most celebrated director David Dhawan”

While the details of the films has been kept under wraps but the source informed us, “The film will be bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani under his ‘Tips Films’.”

The film is already generating buzz among the moviegoers and the addition of Maniesh Paul has only added to the excitement. He is set to step into another interesting character. Talking more about it, the film will go on floors from July first week and is billed as one of the biggest releases of 2025 with a massive star cast already on board.

Talking about Maniesh Paul, the actor has won awards for his performance in 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' and it would be an exciting affair to see him setting the screens on fire in David Dhawan film. His talent and screen presence is unmatched and owing to it, he is working with some of the prominent names of the Indian cinemas.

Maniesh Paul's interaction with CM:

Maniesh is also a celebrated host, anchor and runs a successful podcast. He recently interviewed the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

During the conversation, Maniesh Paul asked the CM when the city will become pothole-free. Responding to the question, the CM said, "Pehle mai CM nahi tha. Tab BMC mai kaun kaam dekhta tha aapko pata hai. Ab jab main CM ban gaya tab main commissioner ko bulaya. Har baarish mai logo ko gaddha ka saamna karna padta hai, bahut face karna padta hai. Yeh 10-15 saal main, ye jo repair work har baarish main karte hai baarish se pehle, kitne kharch hue, bole Rs 3500 cr (I was not the CM earlier. Everyone know who looked after the work in BMC. After I became a CM, I called the commissioner and asked him, 'Every monsoon people have to face potholes. How much has been spent in the last 10-15 years for repair work on the roads before monsoon?' He said Rs 3500 cr".

CM Shinde further promised the vision of a pothole-free Mumbai. "Agle 2-2.5 years mai Mumbai complete pothole free hojayegi. 100 percent," he said.