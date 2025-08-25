For years, the Paul household has been known for its warm and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, where friends and loved ones gather to welcome Ganapati Bappa

Actor Maniesh Paul has shared a touching message with friends and fans, announcing that his family will not be hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home this year due to their parents' health.

For years, the Paul household has been known for its warm and joyous Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, where friends and loved ones gather to welcome Ganapati Bappa. In a note jointly signed by Maniesh and his wife, Sanyukta, the couple shared their heartfelt message of faith and hope.

Maniesh Paul issued a statement

"As we get ready for our annual tradition of welcoming Ganapati Ji home, this time, we would not be able to celebrate his homecoming as we do every year. Our parent is struggling medically. Our hearts are heavy and we would not be able to celebrate this joyous festival as we usually do. Hence, please excuse us this year," the message read.

The couple also expressed optimism for the future: "We seek blessings that same time next year, we will be able to welcome you all back into our home to celebrate this festival together."

Though the celebrations will take a pause this year, the Paul family’s deep devotion to Lord Ganesha shines through. Fans and well-wishers have been sending prayers and heartfelt messages for the speedy recovery of their parent.

Known for spreading positivity, Maniesh’s note is a reminder that while traditions are precious, family and health always come first — and with faith in Ganapati Bappa, next year’s celebrations at the Paul home promise to be even more special.

Maniesh recalls his early struggles

Earlier, on Bharti Singh's podcast, Maniesh had opened up about the early struggles. He shared, "I still remember how we bought that house. We had actually borrowed money from others and bought it. We would always discuss our hearts out about EMIs we had to pay and how we were figuring out paying our rents." Maniesh added, "All these years, anything that happens in my life, I call Bharti and vent it out in front of her. She has always been there for me."

Bharti also shared how they would borrow money from each other, "Maine aur Maniesh saathmein acchhhe aur bure din dekhe hai. We would borrow money from each other to survive the cash crunch and always be there for each other. I had a crush on him when I saw him in his first show, but when I entered the Industry, he became my brother."