Manike mage hithe gets Hindi remix

Her brush with success following her rendition of the Sinhala track Manike mage hithe has aptly encouraged Yohani to try her hand at Bollywood. The youngster, who has shifted base to Mumbai to chase her dreams in this industry, has been eager to “explore the different genres” that she is being exposed to in this part of the world.

“I wanted to start afresh and explore more languages and genres. I have been working on a few collaborations here and have been [deciphering] what I can do. Learning the Hindi language is a tad difficult, but I am enjoying the process,” says Yohani, adding that the Hindi remake of her widely successful track, Manike mage hithe, is currently in the works.

“The process of making the track began long ago. It was during my first or second visit to India that I decided that I would make the Hindi version. In fact, I even recorded it, not once, but five times, but wasn’t happy with the rendition owing to the pronunciation,” says the singer, who has been investing time in aceing the pronunciation, this time around.

