Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to be invited HERE

Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to be invited HERE

Updated on: 20 September,2024 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra becomes first desi to display collection at Harrods in an exhibit that runs till September 29

Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to be invited HERE

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to be invited HERE
It’s a big win for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who has launched his highly anticipated World Collection at Harrods London’s exclusive Private Shopping Penthouse. The development marks a historic moment for India as Malhotra becomes the first desi designer to have been invited to the prestigious venue.


Malhotra’s career spanning over three decades is symbolised in this exhibit, running from September 16 to September 29. His collection encompasses a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern design, featuring gowns, saree-gowns, and brocade jackets with intricate embroidery techniques such as zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti.



This collaboration aligns with the 175th anniversary of Harrods, celebrated with a special ensemble incorporating the store’s iconic green shade. The showcase is a tribute to cultural confluence, bridging East and West, tradition and innovation, elevating Indian artistry to global fashion acclaim.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

