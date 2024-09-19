Manish Malhotra becomes first Indian designer to be invited HERE

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra becomes first desi to display collection at Harrods in an exhibit that runs till September 29

It’s a big win for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who has launched his highly anticipated World Collection at Harrods London’s exclusive Private Shopping Penthouse. The development marks a historic moment for India as Malhotra becomes the first desi designer to have been invited to the prestigious venue.

Malhotra’s career spanning over three decades is symbolised in this exhibit, running from September 16 to September 29. His collection encompasses a blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern design, featuring gowns, saree-gowns, and brocade jackets with intricate embroidery techniques such as zardozi, chikankari, and gota patti.

This collaboration aligns with the 175th anniversary of Harrods, celebrated with a special ensemble incorporating the store’s iconic green shade. The showcase is a tribute to cultural confluence, bridging East and West, tradition and innovation, elevating Indian artistry to global fashion acclaim.

