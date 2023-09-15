Manish Malhotra steps in to help Rekha with her attire
Pics/Yogen Shah
Huzoor Is Kadar Na Itra Ke Chaliye...
Manish Malhotra cannot stop himself from helping Rekha with her attire; after all, who would miss an opportunity to assist the eternal beauty?
ADVERTISEMENT
Let’s shop
Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were spotted outside a jewellery shop and left together. Guess the preparations for daughter Ira’s January 3 wedding is on in full swing
Milna toh banta hai
Childhood besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor catch up for a quick lunch in Bandra
Apna, apna style hai
Angad Bedi and Aparshakti Khurana
Babil Khan stuns in an all-red suit, although he blends with the carpet. We like. Vaani Kapoor’s vibrant yellow halterneck gown with gold neckpiece is eye-catching. The duo are spotted at a spa event in the city, also attended by Angad and Aparshakti
Vaani Kapoor and Babil Khan
Just in
I’m a rock chick: Shruti Haasan; Too sombre for travel?: Mouni Roy; Rebel with a cause: Bhumi Pednekar