Up and about

Updated on: 15 September,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Manish Malhotra steps in to help Rekha with her attire

Pics/Yogen Shah

Huzoor Is Kadar Na Itra Ke Chaliye...


Manish Malhotra cannot stop himself from helping Rekha with her attire; after all, who would miss an opportunity to assist the eternal beauty?


Let’s shop


Let’s shop

Reena Dutta and Aamir Khan were spotted outside a jewellery shop and left together. Guess the preparations for daughter Ira’s January 3 wedding is on in full swing

Milna toh banta hai

Milna toh banta hai

Childhood besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor catch up for a quick lunch in Bandra 

Apna, apna style hai

Angad Bedi and Aparshakti KhuranaAngad Bedi and Aparshakti Khurana

Babil Khan stuns in an all-red suit, although he blends with the carpet. We like. Vaani Kapoor’s vibrant yellow halterneck gown with gold neckpiece is eye-catching. The duo are spotted at a spa event in the city, also attended by Angad and Aparshakti

Vaani Kapoor and Babil KhanVaani Kapoor and Babil Khan

Just in

I’m a rock chick: Shruti Haasan; Too sombre for travel?: Mouni Roy; Rebel with a cause: Bhumi Pednekar

I’m a rock chick: Shruti Haasan; Too sombre for travel?: Mouni Roy; Rebel with a cause: Bhumi Pednekar

