Vir Das recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's ability to take a joke on himself: 'How far-fetched that seems today'

Updated on: 27 December,2024 09:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today, as the world mourns Manmohan Singh's demise, Vir Das reminisced about the old times when it was possible to joke about the leader and wrote, "Think about how far-fetched that seems today."

Vir Das offers condolence

Vir Das offers condolence

Vir Das has mourned the loss of the former Prime Minister of the country, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Vir Das, who used to host a show on a popular news channel, had cracked jokes about the then PM Manmohan Singh many times. Today, as the world mourns his death, Das reminisced about the old times when it was possible to joke about the leader and wrote, "Think about how far-fetched that seems today."


Vir Das mourns Manmohan Singh's demise


While talking about the 'powerful man,' Vir Das wrote a heartfelt note that reads, "Dr. Manmohan Singh said that history would remember him kindly. I'm happy to see that's the case on social media today. He had a sense of humour. Leaders mean different things to different people, I can only speak to my experience."


He further continued and said, "Personally, I remember being in my 20s and doing jokes about him on prime time bulletins at CNBC with our team having been made fully aware his office was watching and we're okay with it."

"He was the most powerful man in the country and we were doing jokes about him five nights a week on a mainstream news channel, that weren't even that great because we were utterly immature. Mind you this wasn't even on a comedy show but as a part of a 9pm news bulletin that every businessperson in the country watched. Think about how far-fetched that seems today. The mark of a truly great, secure, and humble leader, to my profession, is the ability to take a joke," he added

 
 
 
 
 
He concluded the note by writing, "Great leaders understand that's part of the job, that powerful politicians and jest have always been historically intertwined, and that taking humour within grace makes them so much greater. In that respect, he stood tall above any Indian leader in my lifespan. Rest in peace sir" and added 'Rest in Peace Dr Manmohan Singh," in the caption

About Manmohan Singh's death

To note, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was also the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted to the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in critical condition.

