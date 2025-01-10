Manoj Bajpayee dismissed reports of teaming up with Kay Kay Menon for Neeraj Pandey’s film, leaving fans disappointed over the much-anticipated collaboration

In Pic: Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of collaboration with Kay Kay Menon in the most hilarious way x 00:00

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon are two actors who have been adored by fans, but the duo has barely collaborated. Yesterday, reports surfaced claiming that these two stalwarts are coming together for a Neeraj Pandey film, leaving moviegoers thrilled about one of the most exciting collaborations true cinema enthusiasts could hope for. However, Manoj Bajpayee has now reacted to this report.

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon not collaborating

Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media and responded to a report that read, “@BajpayeeManoj and @kaykaymenon02 to star in #NeerajPandey’s Netflix espionage thriller.” Reacting to this, Bajpayee wrote, “Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai?” (Where do these news reports originate from?). Later in the night, after identifying the original source, he replied to the journalist's tweet on X with: “Kab hua ye?” (When did this happen?).

This reaction from Manoj Bajpayee comes as disappointing news for fans and moviegoers who were hoping to see the two actors work together. The two have shared screen space in only one film so far—Sanjeev Sharma's 2016 comedy Saat Uchakkey, produced by Neeraj Pandey's banner Friday Filmworks.

Although they have acted together in just one film, both Manoj and Kay Kay have collaborated with Neeraj Pandey on multiple occasions. Bajpayee has worked with Neeraj on projects including the 2013 period heist thriller Special 26, the 2018 spy thriller Aiyaary, Naam Shabana (2017), and Missing (2018). Meanwhile, Kay Kay starred in Neeraj's spy thriller series Special Ops.

Manoj Bajpayee on work front

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee recently concluded the shoot for The Family Man 3. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. Gul Panag will also feature in the new season. The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, while the second season was released on June 4, 2021.

Kay Kay Menon on work front

Meanwhile, Kay Kay Menon was recently seen in Raj & DK's espionage show Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor also starred in JioCinema's series Shekhar Homes.