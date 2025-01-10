Breaking News
Woman killed after colleague attacks her in broad daylight in Pune
Have asked CM to take action irrespective of party affiliations: Ajit Pawar
Teenager assaulted over affair with girl in Latur dies in hospital; 6 held
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Ghatkopar
Four injured after massive fire breaks out at Godown in Darukhana area of Mumbai
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of collaboration with Kay Kay Menon in the most hilarious way

Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of collaboration with Kay Kay Menon in the most hilarious way

Updated on: 10 January,2025 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manoj Bajpayee dismissed reports of teaming up with Kay Kay Menon for Neeraj Pandey’s film, leaving fans disappointed over the much-anticipated collaboration

Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of collaboration with Kay Kay Menon in the most hilarious way

In Pic: Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article
Manoj Bajpayee rubbishes reports of collaboration with Kay Kay Menon in the most hilarious way
x
00:00

Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon are two actors who have been adored by fans, but the duo has barely collaborated. Yesterday, reports surfaced claiming that these two stalwarts are coming together for a Neeraj Pandey film, leaving moviegoers thrilled about one of the most exciting collaborations true cinema enthusiasts could hope for. However, Manoj Bajpayee has now reacted to this report.


Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon not collaborating


Manoj Bajpayee took to his social media and responded to a report that read, “@BajpayeeManoj and @kaykaymenon02 to star in #NeerajPandey’s Netflix espionage thriller.” Reacting to this, Bajpayee wrote, “Hahaha kaha se ye khabar shuru hote hai bhai?” (Where do these news reports originate from?). Later in the night, after identifying the original source, he replied to the journalist's tweet on X with: “Kab hua ye?” (When did this happen?).


This reaction from Manoj Bajpayee comes as disappointing news for fans and moviegoers who were hoping to see the two actors work together. The two have shared screen space in only one film so far—Sanjeev Sharma's 2016 comedy Saat Uchakkey, produced by Neeraj Pandey's banner Friday Filmworks.

Although they have acted together in just one film, both Manoj and Kay Kay have collaborated with Neeraj Pandey on multiple occasions. Bajpayee has worked with Neeraj on projects including the 2013 period heist thriller Special 26, the 2018 spy thriller Aiyaary, Naam Shabana (2017), and Missing (2018). Meanwhile, Kay Kay starred in Neeraj's spy thriller series Special Ops.

Manoj Bajpayee on work front

On the work front, Manoj Bajpayee recently concluded the shoot for The Family Man 3. Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, the eagerly awaited third season will bring back many original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), and Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), among others. It is produced by Raj & DK's D2R Films banner. Gul Panag will also feature in the new season. The Family Man: Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on September 20, 2019, while the second season was released on June 4, 2021.

Kay Kay Menon on work front

Meanwhile, Kay Kay Menon was recently seen in Raj & DK's espionage show Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actor also starred in JioCinema's series Shekhar Homes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

manoj bajpayee kay kay menon Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK