Picture Courtesy/Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram account

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee celebrates 26 years of 'Satya' x 00:00

Actor Manoj Bajpayee walks down memory lane as he celebrates 26 years of crime-drama 'Satya'.

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared memorable stills from the movie featuring cast and team and captioned the post, which read, "Mumbai Ka King Kaun? #26YearsOfSatya."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "The game changer of hindi cinema."

Another user commented, "The song, the script, audience."

Helmed by Ram Gopal Varma the film was released in the year 1998 and received massive response from the audience.

Mumbai ka King Kaun? Bhiku Mhatre!" Manoj stormed the scene of the Hindi film industry with this punchline. The movie dealt with 90s Bombay, underworld and mafia-raj.

The movie also starred Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah, Govind Namdev and Saurabh Shukla and introduced JD Chakravarthy as a small-town boy who arrives in Mumbai and gradually gets trapped into the world of crime.

For Manoj 'Satya' will remain special in his career as he received a National Award as Best Supporting Actor for his amazing performance in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in film 'Bhaiyya Ji'.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.'Bhaiyya Ji' is Manoj's 100th film, which is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar. Apoorv Singh Karki has directed it, while Deepak Kingrani has written it.

