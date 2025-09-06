Manoj Bajpayee opens up about the theatrical and OTT releases of films in recent times. He revealed that actors, even of theatrically released films, do not get paid because everyone wants to make risk-free films

Manoj Bajpayee's recent project, Inspector Zende , is already building buzz with its gripping premise. The thriller revolves around the disturbing psyche of serial killer Carl Bhojraj, played by Jim Sarbh, and the intense cat-and-mouse chase led by Inspector Zende, essayed by Manoj Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee on theatrical releases

Given the increasing conversation around streaming versus theatrical cinema, an interesting point came up when Bajpayee appeared on The Right Angle With Sonal Kalra Season 2. When asked whether OTT actors, who enjoy popularity equal to big-screen stars, are being paid equally, Manoj jokingly said, “I don’t get the money.” He then elaborated further, "However, today, actors are also not getting paid, as they are being told that it’s risky to put in the money and there is a budget constraint. Even the ones who are releasing films in theatres are not getting paid, everybody wants to make this a risk-free project”

Bajpayee’s candid remarks highlight the larger trend in Bollywood where financial caution often overshadows creative risk-taking, and where studios are preferring to hedge their bets rather than invest in bold, unconventional stories.

Manoj Bajpayee on playing Inspector Zende

In an earlier interview with IANS, Bajpayee spoke about doing the character of Inspector Zende. “What fascinated me about Inspector Zende was that he wasn’t chasing glory he was just doing his job, yet caught one of the most notorious criminals twice. His bravery, humour, and that unmistakable Mumbai flavour make his journey truly inspiring.”

He further revealed how meeting the real-life Zende impacted his portrayal: “Meeting him felt like stepping into a storybook, with a lifetime of tales to tell. Playing him let me dive into a world that’s as gritty as it is entertaining. The trailer is only a glimpse , the film takes you right into the heart of it. I’m glad his story is finally getting the spotlight it deserves, and that too globally on Netflix.”

The story brings to life the pursuit of an everyday cop who became a legend by tracking down the elusive "Swimsuit Killer," Carl Bhojraj not once, but twice. The freshly dropped trailer teases a quirky, nostalgia-filled and relentless chase. The trailer showcases Manoj, who leads as the sharp-witted Zende, locked in a tense game of cat and mouse with Jim Sarbh's charming yet elusive Carl Bhojraj. The high-stakes hunt races through cities and culminates in Goa, where sharp instincts and seamless teamwork lead to Carl's dramatic capture.

Director Chinmay D. Mandlekar added: "Inspector Zende's real-life chase had all the ingredients of a gripping film: a larger-than-life cop, a slippery antagonist, and an unforgettable era of Mumbai. But what really stayed with me was the camaraderie, the small moments, and the quirks of the people involved."

