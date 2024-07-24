Saira Banu dropped a special birthday post for veteran actor Manoj Kumar. The actress shared an interesting story about their film 'Purab aur Paschim'

Today, on Manoj Kumar’s birthday, Saira Banu took to Instagram and shared a long post for the veteran actor. In her post, Banu talked about Kumar’s relationship with Dilip Kumar, his first film with Saira, and an interesting anecdote from ‘Purab aur Paschim’.

The actress started by writing, “Soon after my first film, I received many offers, among which was 'SHAADI.' Here, for the first time, I played opposite Manoj ji. I was a very shy youngster and had this peculiar habit of being awkward on the sets while doing romantic numbers. Manoj ji was very understanding; he would quietly move away from the set while my solo shots were being filmed. We were both people of very few words but worked comfortably together.”

Further, she talked about Manoj Kumar’s bond with her husband and superstar Dilip Kumar, saying, “Manoj ji’s idol has been Sahib. They were close and would always venture to make different types of omelets, fly kites, and indulge in 'Sher-O-Shayari.' There is a big joke, when the duo starred in 'AADMI,' Manoj ji started to assume the gestures associated with Sahib. After which Sahib laughingly said to Manoj ji, 'Yaar Tu Meri Tarah Shots Kar Le, Main Kuch Aur Tarika Nikalta Hoon'!! Ha Ha!!”

Talking about her decision to leave the film industry and Kumar’s reaction to it, Saira Banu shared a very interesting and heart-touching anecdote: “Sahib and I had decided that I would not be continuing with my film career after our shaadi, but behold! I had signed 'PURAB AUR PASCHIM' before marriage, wherein I play a Westernized young girl opposite Manoj ji. Manoj ji declared that he would shelve his project if Sahib did not allow me to work in it. Later on, in the film, I was unwell, and Sahib told Manoj ji that we would never misunderstand if he replaced me, but Manoj ji committed that he would rather shelve the film than replace me. I will always respect him for this magnanimous gesture.”

She concluded her long note by telling a rather funny story from the sets of 'Balidaan': “One day, in 'BALIDAAN' outdoors, Manoj ji and I were shooting in China-Creek. Both of us were running away from the daaku who was approaching us on horseback, and we were running away barefoot in the flowing water, handcuffed to each other. As the camera came on, the bandit was whipping away in the air in pursuit of us, and Manoj ji was supposed to grab the whip and stand in front of me to protect me like a He-Man. Instead, when the shot started, Manoj ji quickly ran behind me instead of protecting me. What a laugh!”