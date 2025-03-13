Ayodhya saints have voiced their support for lyricist Manoj Muntashir's suggestion to build toilets over the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in India

Manoj Muntashir. Pic/Instagram

Saints in Ayodhya have voiced their support for lyricist Manoj Muntashir's suggestion to build toilets over the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saint Vishnu Das, Mahant Sitaram Das, and Acharya Paramhans are among those backing Muntashir's proposal. They stated that cruel invaders like Aurangzeb should not have a tomb or shrine in India.

While speaking to ANI, Saint Vishnu Das from Ayodhya called Auragzeb a tyrant ruler who was bent on destroying the Sanatan Dharma. He said, "We are supporting his words a lot because Aurangzeb was bent on destroying Sanatan Dharma. Our Manoj lyricist has said that toilets should be built; it is very good to construct a toilet in his grave."

Acharya Paramhans Maharaj expressed his willingness to cooperate financially if toilets were constructed on Aurangzeb's grave, calling it a way to eradicate a "big stigma" from India.

While talking to ANI, Paramhans Maharaj said, "Manoj Muntashir has said a thing by which a big stigma of India will be eradicated. Aurangzeb Aurangzeb killed the seventh guru of the Sikhs. He tormented Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for forty days. Therefore, we asked him to remove Aurangzeb's grave but he has suggested better that toilets should be built there. Therefore, Aurangzeb was a stigma on the earth, there was a stigma for Islam, a stigma for humanity. If a toilet is built on his grave, then we will definitely cooperate financially, and I will inaugurate it."

Mahant Sitaram Das of Saket Bhawan temple emphasized that invaders like Aurangzeb shouldn't have any kind of tomb or grave in India, citing the country's constitutional and Hindu values.

"Certainly invaders like Aurangzeb do not need any kind of mazar or his tomb in India. This India is a constitutional country and a country of Sanatanis and Hinduism. There is no need for radical jihadist and terrorist ideology in this country. Why do such attackers need their graves in India? Then there should be a toilet built there," said Mahant Sitaram Das.

Manoj Muntashir's suggestion comes amid a political row over whether Aurangzeb's grave should be razed. Muntashir argued that destroying the grave isn't necessary and instead proposed building toilets, symbolizing India's commitment to cleanliness and hygiene under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The 'Adipurush' lyricist, Manoj Muntashir, spoke to ANI on Tuesday and said, "If Aurangzeb's grave is a place for one to be proud of, then they need to think again about their patriotism."

The lyricist said, "Aurangzeb's grave is a monument of national shame. Which is there in that place that any Indian should be proud of?... If Aurangzeb's grave is a place for one to be proud of, then they need to think again about their patriotism.... "

He added, "When we were fighting a legal battle for the Ram Temple, they had given us advice that Ram is present in every particle, so a hospital or a school should be built there instead... I want to repeat what they said... There is no need to destroy Aurangzeb's grave. Instead, a toilet should be built on it. Swachh Bharat Mission is going on... What can be a better place than Aurangzeb's grave to build toilets in the country?..."

He also took to X to share a video and captioned it, "Aurangzeb's grave should not be removed, why? Let me tell you!"

Earlier, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar suspended Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi for the entire duration of the ongoing budget session over his remarks on Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Azmi had reportedly said that Aurangzeb was not a "cruel administrator" and "built many temples". He added that the battle between the Mughal emperor and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was for state administration and not about Hindus and Muslims.

Maharashtra Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Abu Asim Azmi on Friday accused the media of "maligning" him by "misrepresenting" his statement on Aurangzeb, requesting Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to revoke his suspension. In a letter addressed to Narwekar, Azmi maintained that he was not at fault in this matter.

"The media tried to malign me by misrepresenting my statement, so I humbly request that my suspension be withdrawn as I am not at fault in this matter," he said.

The Maharashtra SP chief clarified that he was followed by mediapersons, who asked him for his reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invoking Aurangzeb while criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"On March 3, media representatives followed me while leaving the hall. Outside the hall, they asked me the question that the Chief Minister of Assam compared Rahul Gandhi to Aurangzeb. In this context, I quoted Meena Bhargava's article and said he helped the temples," Azmi said.

"No statement has been made about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. I showed respect for them. My image has been tarnished by attributing to me words which I didn't speak," the letter read.

He highlighted that his statements about Aurangzeb were based on "historical facts" and that India was a golden sparrow during that time. He said that Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji were not fighting for religion but for power and land.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever