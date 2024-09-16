Breaking News
Masaba Gupta reveals she was called a 'bas***d' in class 7 since mom Neena Gupta had her out of wedlock

Updated on: 16 September,2024 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life

Masaba Gupta with Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards Pic/Instagram

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who is expecting her first child with actor Satyadeep Misra, sat down for a candid conversation recalling her traumatic childhood since she was born out of wedlock to veteran actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards. Masaba spoke about how tough it was for her mother and herself. 


Masaba Gupta was born out of wedlock 



Actor Neena Gupta and former West Indies player Vivian Alexander Richards had Masaba out of wedlock and have lived separately throughout their life. Neena welcomed her daughter Masaba on November 2, 1989. She raised her alone. In 2008, Neena got married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. 


Speaking of Neena’s struggles when she was pregnant, the fashion designer said, “She didn’t have her mom around, her father was against it because it was out of wedlock. My father Viv Richards wasn’t around, and friends were around but it was not the same, everyone had their life. She couldn’t tell people that she was pregnant with me, so she had to hide her pregnancy. She didn’t have money. When I asked her how she managed through all of this she just said, ‘I was very happy to have a child of my own. I had no clue how I would bring you up.'”

 
 
 
 
 
Masaba Gupta was called a ‘bas***d in school 

Shedding light on the discrimination she faced in school, Masaba said, “It was used against me 100 percent, it was public and it was very interesting because the kids would speak about it like adults. I could hear them repeating something they heard in their house. One kid went on to say, ‘Hey bast**d, I believe you are a bast**d child’. This was when I was in the 7th grade. A lot of people also didn’t understand how I looked physically or why I looked like that.”

Masaba Gupt is expecting her first child with Satyadeep Misra

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. She announced her pregnancy in April. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings, and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," she wrote.

Masaba and Satyadeep worked together on the Netflix series 'Masaba Masaba' which is based on Masaba's personal and professional life. Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They got married in 2015 and in 2019, they parted ways. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari but the couple separated in 2013.

