Master Chef India’s ever-so-affable judge Vikas Khanna stresses on the need to spread awareness about mental fitness, and discusses overcoming depression

Vikas Khanna

Listen to this article Master Chef India judge Vikas Khanna: Mental health in men is an ignored subject x 00:00

When we pick up a discussion with Master Chef India judge Vikas Khanna about fitness, he definitively chooses to steer the conversation. “We talk a lot about physical fitness, but mental health is a subject that needs attention,” says the ever-so-affable Khanna, who is tough to spot without his signature smile. “People [only] see the smile. I have endured eight years of depression, and have seen the dark side of it. Physical health is dependent on your diet, of course, but it is dependent on your mental fitness as well. We wear designer clothes, but we also need to have a designer mind that is resilient. Mental endurance is the need of the hour and you need to train your brain to be happy.”

The Michelin-starred chef expresses gratitude for his wins, but asserts that the pressure of constantly living up to his reputation poses a fair challenge. “Targets were always set for us to achieve excellence in our performance. Every morning, you need to find your balance, because you never know if a Michelin inspector is sitting in the restaurant. If you’re not ready for the lunch service, you can lose your star. So many years of investing in your dream could go to waste. Also, the dreams of millions of people are attached to my own—the dream of being able to overcome adversities and make it [in America].”

Khanna speaks of the deaths of his father Davinder, and sister Radhika when chronicling the events that changed his priorities. “In all these years of my life, I have learned that we cry over temporary losses, but the real loss in our lives is the loss of a parent or a sibling. Despite all the privileges I have, I couldn’t save my best friend [sister]. My priorities changed that day. I stopped stressing about business losses. We are all struggling in some way or the other. Mental health for men is one of the most underrated subjects in India and in American journalism. It’s difficult to talk about it in both cultures because men get judged, and are

unable to share their feelings.”

It was in religion that he finally found solace. “Our ancestors were so brilliant that they found a way to help us grieve. [My loved ones] passed away in my arms, and I found answers in religion. You have to accept the beauty of life, and this is one chapter of it.”

Coming in a close second, he says, is a lifestyle that supports one. “I know I have access to all the food in the world. But you also have to understand that your body is a temple that you cannot abuse. Nutrition plays a key role in your mental health. I don’t do drugs or consume alcohol. I don’t smoke. I was in circles of chefs, majority of whom were taking substances because the pressure of the game was so much. I stayed away from that.”

He believes the tendency of individuals to consume “late dinners is a very big problem”. “Why do you need such a heavy dinner when you’re actually going to sleep and your body needs to rest? Your body will need to work to break down that food, which [is not desirable]. Dinner should be light. I eat less carbohydrates. I eat like a puppy, and consume the same thing every single day, at the same time. I don’t eat after 7.30 pm, and exercise every single day. I refused to take antidepressants, even though I was told to do so.”

Khanna on his fitness routine

I run for about 30 [to 60] minutes each day. It is important to realise that running at a pace at which you can talk, is the most efficient way of doing so. You don’t need to keep talking, but you should be able to do so. I don’t lift weights very often, but participate in cross-functional fitness. I do a lot of push-ups and pull-ups, which are amazing exercises, as are skipping and yoga. Yoga is great for flexibility and [enhancing] your [stability].

