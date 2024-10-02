As Maula Jatt’s India release is cancelled, theatre actor Imran Zahid files RTI application to seek clarity on restrictions imposed on collaborating with Pak artistes

On September 12, Imran Zahid, a Delhi-based theatre actor, filed a Right to Information (RTI) petition seeking clarity on whether the Indian government prevents Pakistani film and theatre artistes from working in India. For Zahid, the RTI was driven by two factors—at the time, the Punjab release of The Legend of Maula Jatt had just been announced, a decision he welcomed. More importantly, he wanted clarity on the government’s stance as he is making the Indian adaptation of Pakistani show, Humsafar, which starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan.

Things have changed in the fortnight since he filed the petition—The Legend of Maula Jatt’s Punjab release stands cancelled. Even more reason, Zahid says, for Indian artistes to have complete knowledge of the situation. “When [the film’s release] was announced [to severe opposition], I filed an RTI with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to inquire about any official ban from the Indian government. Since we are working on a stage adaptation of Pakistani dramas, we’re also concerned whether our projects will see the light of day or face a potential ban,” he says.

At a time when OTT platforms are streaming content from around the globe, Zahid states that cancelling a Pakistani movie’s release feels “contradictory”. “It is disheartening to see Maula Jatt’s release stalled. We’ve seen Pakistani actors being reintroduced to Indian audiences [through digital platforms] despite earlier bans. If digital platforms can allow this, why can’t cinema halls extend the same openness? What’s even more concerning is the lack of clear information from the government regarding any collaboration with Pakistani artistes.”

Zahid further explains, “For example, when Zee Studios announced the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt a month prior, why is it now—so close to the release date—that we hear it has been stalled? In January 2023, during a press conference at the inauguration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festival, the then-Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, mentioned that Pakistan was among the invited nations. So, why this decision now? If there is any restriction, we should be made clearly aware of it, and we’ll naturally abide by it.”

Delhi-based actor Imran Zahid is making the Indian adaptation of Pakistani show, Humsafar, which starred Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan

In his RTI petition, a copy of which is in mid-day’s possession, Zahid wrote, “Are there any restrictions imposed by the Government of India on collaborating with Pakistani film and theatre artistes at present? Specifically, is there any ban on Pakistani artistes working in India? I raise this query because in November 2023, the Honourable Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea that sought a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India, advising against such narrow-mindedness. In October 2023, the Bombay High Court had also rejected a petition for a total ban on Pakistani artistes, noting that patriotism does not imply hostility toward foreigners.” Zahid says he is expecting a response to his application by by mid-October.