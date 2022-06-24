Meera Chopra: Alarmed to discover statistics related to asexual women

Presenting what is being touted as India’s first film on asexuality, Meera Chopra on her preparation for Super Woman

Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra has been carving a niche for herself with unconventional films like Section 375, 1920, and Kamathipura. Up next is a film on asexuality, said to be a first from India.

Asserting that the subject is “alien” to the Indian audience, Chopra says of Super Woman, “I was so intrigued by the script! So many [asexual] women, and men struggle to make their peers understand how they feel. When researching for the film, I came across jaw-dropping statistics on the number of suicides and forced marriages among asexual women. It is alarming! With Super Woman, we aim to bring a ray of hope to people who struggle to convey their real feelings to society.”

Also Read: Only 'asexual' songs from 'Jism 2' on TV: Pooja Bhatt

Apart from bringing the subject to the fore, Chopra says they aim to establish that women must not measure their worth with their sexuality, via the film. “Regardless of her sexual orientation, every woman can conquer the world. We are not the weaker sex. A woman’s greatest strength doesn’t lie in her sexuality, it lies in her character, spirit and personality. I was appalled to come across documentaries that belittled women and showcased them as sex objects.” Super Woman has been directed by Zaigham Imam, and features Tigmanshu Dhulia and Poonam Dhillon.