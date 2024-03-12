Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal are married, first pics out!

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has tied the knot with Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur. The first pictures of the bride and groom is now out

Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has tied the knot with businessman Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on March 12. The two solemnized their union in front of their family and friends at a grand resort in the city.

Meera Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga for her big day designed by Sabyasachi. Rakshit, on the other hand, complimented her in a white sherwani. The first pictures see the gorgeous couple radiate in marital bliss.

Meera Chopra and Rakshit Keriwal's sangeet:

Ahead of their wedding ceremony, they hosted a sangeet night in Jaipur on Monday. The couple are having a two day wedding festivity that began with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony on Monday, March 11 in Jaipur.

As the Sangeet ceremony happened yesterday, there was a star-studded night along with many eminent guests from the film industry namely Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Gaurav Chopra and others. While Priyanka Chopra could not attend her cousin's wedding due to her professional commitments, her mother Madhu Chopra was present. The event was attended by close friends and relatives of the Chopra family, but some film industry bigwigs with whom Meera has worked were present. Some of the names included Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Arjun Bajwa, and Gaurav Chopra.

Meera's mehendi ceremony:

The mehendi function was held on Monday at 5 pm. While her mehendi flaunts her soon-to-be husband's initials RK, it also has the Shiv and Parvati mantras embedded in between the gorgeous design. For one of the events for the first day, Meera looked stunning in a white floor-length Anarkali suit while the groom suited up in a blue three-piece.