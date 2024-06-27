Breaking News
Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal visit Sam Manekshaw's grave on his death anniversary: 'Life well lived'

Updated on: 27 June,2024 10:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Meghna Gulzar shared a picture featuring her, Vicky Kaushal, and others from Sam Bahadur's grave.

Meghna Gulzar, Vicky Kaushal Pic/Instagram

On the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, also known as Sam Bahadur, director Meghna Gulzar paid glowing tributes to the legend.


Taking to Instagram, Meghna shared a picture featuring her, Vicky Kaushal, and others from Sam Bahadur's grave.


"A Life Well Lived. Field Marshal Sam HFJ Manekshaw," she wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
Manekshaw was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar and he died of pneumonia at the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008, at the age of 94.

Vicky played Manekshaw in his biopic 'Sam Bahadur' based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

His career in the army spanned over four decades. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

'Sam Bahadur' marked Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after 'Raazi'.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.

Vicky received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Bad Newz,' also starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia.

The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19.

