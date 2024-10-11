Meher Vij on how she trained in Gatka for six months to portray a martial arts teacher in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Meher Vij went through intense Gatka training for her role in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary x 00:00

In a matter of few months, Meher Vij has gone from playing a submissive wife in Maharaj to portraying a feisty martial arts teacher in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. The actor trained rigorously in Gatka, a martial art that is widely popular in Punjab, to bring authenticity to her part in the Arshad Warsi-starrer. “I have learned Krav Maga in the past for a project, but had no experience in Gatka. I wanted to learn it for many years. When I got to know about performing the martial art in the film, it felt like a divine calling,” smiles Vij.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Abhishek Saxena, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is set in 1975 and tells the story of the protagonist, who has to pick up arms to protect his home in Punjab. Before the film rolled in 2023, Vij underwent a six-month training in Gatka, perfecting the movements and learning how to wield traditional weapons with precision. Picking up the art was an “intense” affair, she says. “The physical demands were high, but it was important for me to not only look the part, but also embody the spirit of a martial arts teacher. I was training for four hours a day at one point, but this helped me connect deeply with the film.”