Updated on: 02 June,2022 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Meiyang took to his Instagram handle to share a memory with him. He mentioned: "2008. I was new to the industry. My first music album was due, and the label was also launching his second with a gig

Meiyang Chang remembers KK: It feels like someone close has passed

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Meiyang Chang


Actor-singer Meiyang Chang, who was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6' went down the memory lane to share an incident with late singer KK on a flight.

Singer KK passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday after a concert. The singer was 53 and complained of heaviness on May 31. Following that, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. His passing away left the entire nation in shock.




Meiyang took to his Instagram handle to share a memory with him.


meiyang chang Singer KK bollywood news Entertainment News

