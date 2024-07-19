Breaking News
Memers are very creative people, says ‘Meme king’ Pankaj Tripathi

Updated on: 19 July,2024 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, has shared his opinion about the memer community.

Pankaj Tripathi at Stree trailer launch (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Stree 2’, has shared his opinion about the memer community.


Pankaj is one of the actors in Bollywood who enjoys a huge following of the memers. His memes from ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Stree’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and others are a rage on social media.


“Pehle mujhe lagta tha memes banaane waale log bahut khaali rehte hain fir samajh aaya ki ye nahi ye toh bade creative log hain (earlier, I thought the memers are people who have no work and spend their time on the Internet but I realised that these are very creative people),” Pankaj said the sidelines of the trailer launch in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. 


Talking about ‘Stree 2’, Pankaj will be seen reprising his role of paranologist Rudra in the film. This time around, the people of Chanderi have a new enemy to fight in the form Sarkata, a male ghost with a severed head.

While Stree targets the men in Chanderi, Sarakata is after the women of the town. In fact, Sarkata is the one who led to Stree becoming a ghost in the first place.

The trailer of ‘Stree 2’ also promises a face-off between Stree and Sarkata as Stree is also summoned by the people of Chanderi as they seek refuge in her supernatural powers.

‘Stree 2’ is all set to release theatrically on August 15.

