Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had googled Vijay Sethupathi's age to decide on how to address him

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal googled Vijay Sethupathi's age for this reason

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to be seen on the screen together for the first time. The two play the protagonists in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas'. In a recent interview, Katrina revealed that she recently realised that she still cannot decide if she should address Vijay as 'sir' or not. The actress said she and Vicky Kaushal also googled Sethupathi's age to make a decision.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Katrina said, “On the car over here, I was talking to Vicky and I said Vijay sir… And he said, ‘Aap Vijay sir bulate hain? (You call him Vijay sir?)’ I said sometimes I do, and sometimes I don’t,” she told Pinkvilla and then asked Vijay who was sitting on the same panel, “Should I be calling you Vijay sir or Vijay?”

When Katrina revealed that Vicky and she decided to google his age and decide on how to address him, Sethupathi interrupted her and said he is 44. She continued, “We thought we’ll decide, umar ke hisab se (as per his age.) I don’t know, I’m confused.”

Vijay then took over and said, “Kuch bhi chalega (Anything will work). We actors generally call each other sir or brother, it’s mutual respect . You can call me Vijay, Hi Vijay, Hey Vijay. Kuch bhi chalega (Anything will work).”

In the same interview, Sriram Raghavan revealed how initially he had Saif Ali Khan in his mind for the role which is now being played by Vijay Sethupathi. "I had met Katrina casually after 'Andhadhun' and we were discussing doing something together," 'Merry Christmas' director Sriram Raghavan said. "I had a story and when she listened to it, she really liked it and asked me who the guy was."

"At that time I had some other actor in my mind. I had spoken to Saif Ali Khan and he liked the story, but then I had to say 'no' to him. I wanted a unique pairing. That is the story requirement.

"I did not want any baggage from either of them. I wanted to have someone fresh who has not done any work with Katrina. Soon after, I was going to Melbourne for a film festival and on my way there, I watched the film '96' of Vijay. I also met him there and asked him if he spoke Hindi. He told me he had worked in Dubai for three years. This is how this oddball combination came about. It got me excited to work on this film."