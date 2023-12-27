Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif talks about importance of box office, says, 'If nobody has come to watch the film, there's a problem'

‘Merry Christmas’ is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024. The film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is generating excitement among the audience. Just a few weeks before the film's release, the director and actors shared their thoughts on the impact of the box office

‘Merry Christmas’ is set to hit the screens on January 12, 2024. The film, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, is generating excitement among the audience. After the trailer release, people are eager to watch the Sriram Raghavan directorial. Just a few weeks before the film's release, the director and actors shared their thoughts on the impact of the box office.



In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Raghavan talked about the importance of the box office and shared, "Of course. It is not only art. People are investing so much money. So they have to get the money back. If they don't get their money back, no producer will come to work with us. So that's the most important. Box office is the most important. People have to watch the film. We have to entertain them. So that's very much important."

Further Katrina Kaif also opened about the box office and said that if people are not coming to watch your films then there is a problem. The actress said "If nobody has come to watch the film, there's a problem. There has to be a problem. You can excuse it to yourselves or maybe amongst an intellectual conversation, someone can have a reason for it but if they haven't come to see the film; that makes it not a success at the box office, there's a problem. One should think about it in retrospect."

But she also mentioned that taking pressure is not a good idea and said, "If you take that pressure, that's also wrong. You have to be out there to make good cinema. If you are trying to make something commercially and there's a formula, I think the audience can smell that and it's not authentic. It's not coming from a pure place. If you are there because you are in love with what you are doing, and you hit that right story and you hit those right beats, I think the honesty reaches the audience."

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version additionally boasts talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.