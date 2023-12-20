Merry Christmas trailer out now! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi promise a festive thriller

Merry Christmas trailer is out now and well, it seems to be as interesting as it gets! The story is set on a fateful Christmas Eve

Merry Christmas trailer is out now and well, it seems to be as interesting as it gets! The story is set on a fateful Christmas Eve and while the film was due for a release this week, the makers decided to delay the release owing to multiple movies in theatres already!

The Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is filmed in both Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi version additionally boasts talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version has stalwarts like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar have special cameos in both the versions.

As seen in the trailer, it starts off with a date on Christmas eve, but what follows is absolute chaos. Meanwhile, there are obvious elements of Raghavan’s direction that don’t go unnoticed and of course, all things Christmas hold significant importance in the plot, including carnivals, toys, the colour red, and beyond!

A character says, “Since the beginning of time, we have all been looking for that one moment. And when that moment comes, we understand that all of life has been in sweet anticipation of it.” On the surface, it is just something that we hear, but the events we see, eventually make things intriguing and how.

As the night progresses, things get more interesting, but not all for good as everything’s a mess; therefore, there’s a lot at stake for both of them (Katrina and Vijay). How does it all end? Well, ‘Dial M for a miracle’, we see on the screen, and what that leads to is something we’ll have to watch out and see.

The songs will see Pritam and Varun Grover come together for the first time and will be out very soon. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani & Kewal Garg, and directed by Sriram Raghavan, ‘Merry Christmas’ is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. While its cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, Pooja Ladha Surti is the editor of Merry Christmas which will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, in both Hindi and Tamil.

Here’s wishing everyone an advanced Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!