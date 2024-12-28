Singer Mika Singh revealed shocking details about celebrities Kapil Sharma and Honey Singh in his recent interview. The singer shared how both of them were upset with KRK and how it turned violent

Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh at Kapil's show (L)

Listen to this article Mika Singh spills tea, reveals Kapil Sharma wanted to beat KRK, broke glasses at his Dubai house x 00:00

Popular singer Mika Singh spilled tea about the famous comedian Kapil Sharma and KRK. Mika Singh recalled an old incident involving Kapil Sharma and KRK in his recent interview with The Lallantop. Mika reveals that Kapil Sharma was so upset with social media personality Kamal R Khan (KRK) that he wanted to beat him. He also revealed that KRK is his neighbour in Dubai, and Kapil Sharma once went to KRK's residence and created a ruckus there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mika Singh reveals how Kapil Sharma created a scene at KRK's house

The '440 volts' singer recalls that the incident was somewhere in 2012-2013 and Kapil Sharma was pissed at KRK. When the comedian realised that KRK was Mika Singh's neighbour, he wanted just to beat him up. He wanted me to accompany him to his house and beat him up. I requested him to not do so and tried to calm him down. Anyway, they went to his house at around 4-5 am when his staff opened the door. Mika further claimed that Kapil broke glasses in KRK's house and created a scene.

Mika Singh reveals about the fight between Honey Singh and KRK

However, this wasn't the only incident that Mika shared. The singer also claimed that Honey Singh also once misbehaved with KRK. Mika said, “Honey might not remember this now but KRK had said something about Honey. Honey was very upset and told me, ‘paaji yeh aisaa aisaa bolta hai,’. The 'Pungi' singer assured Honey Singh that they would visit KRK's Dubai residence and would talk to him as if we were drunk. He further added, "He will abuse us but you do whatever you want with him". The singer mentioned that they were very rude to him as the very next day KRK told them that they behaved terribly with him. Mika told him that he does not remember anything because they both were drunk. The singer also said that apparently, they pulled his hair.

KRK, a social media personality and an actor in Hindi an Bhojpuri cinema often becomes the point of ridicule and finds himself in the center of controversies with his problematic and unsolicited opinions and advice to celebs.