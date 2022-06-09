While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event of his show, Mika called Moosewala's murder a blot on the society and unjust to the world of music

Mika Singh.

Singer Mika Singh who is set to embark on the journey of finding a bride through his upcoming reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti', has decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of unfortunate demise of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala and playback singer KK.

Mika's birthday happens to be on June 10 but the singer who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle and celebrations revealed that this year, there won't be any celebrations as a mark of respect and condolence for the departed singers. While talking to the media on the sidelines of a promotional event of his show, Mika called Moosewala's murder a blot on the society and unjust to the world of music.

Moosewala was gunned down while driving his SUV in Mansa district of Punjab. The Punjab Police has arrested eight people on the charges of providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of Moosewala. The police has also claimed to have identified four shooters who were involved in the crime. KK died in Kolkata after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata. He complained of uneasiness at the hotel after which he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

