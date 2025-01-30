Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Miracle Miracle Akshay Kumar reacts as Priyadarshan agrees to direct Hera Pheri 3

'Miracle Miracle': Akshay Kumar reacts as Priyadarshan agrees to direct Hera Pheri 3

Updated on: 30 January,2025 05:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a happy news for fans of the Hera Pheri franchise who have been awaiting the third season, Priyadarshan has shared a good news. The director will be helming the upcoming instalment of the comedy franchise

'Miracle Miracle': Akshay Kumar reacts as Priyadarshan agrees to direct Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar

Listen to this article
'Miracle Miracle': Akshay Kumar reacts as Priyadarshan agrees to direct Hera Pheri 3
x
00:00

The wait for 'Hera Pheri 3' has been a long one. While in the recent months, there has been a positive progress on the film, now Priyadarshan has hinted at joining the film as director. Today, as he turned a year older, Priyadarshan took to social media to announce that he will be directing the film and went on to tag the OG cast of the film-Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The filmmaker had directed the first part of Hera Pheri. This will be an epic reunion of the director and actors. 


Priyadarshan to direct Hera Pheri 3


On Thursday, Priyadarshan took to his Instagram stories to share a post of Akshay Kumar wishing him on his birthday and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay". He also tagged Suniel and Paresh.


Responding to Priyan, Akshay reshared the story and wrote, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri". He also shared the 'Miracle Miracle' sticker from his film 'Welcome'. 

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for Priyadarshan

The actor took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday. In an Instagram post, the Khiladi Kumar expressed his gratitude and admiration for the veteran filmmaker, calling him the master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpiece.

Akshay posted a photo of him and Priyadarshan where they can be seen sharing a laugh. For the caption, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras?" Akshay wrote in the caption, referencing their many memorable collaborations on sets filled with laughter, creativity, and, occasionally, a bit of chaos.”

He continued, “Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Akshay’s heartfelt post is a nod to the unique bond between the actor and the director, who have worked together on numerous successful projects, including 'Hera Pheri', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'De Dana Dan', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and others. Akshay has often credited Priyadarshan for playing a significant role in shaping his career and providing valuable guidance over the years. The actor-director duo is once again reuniting for their upcoming movie, 'Bhooth Bangla'. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Akshay Kumar paresh rawal priyadarshan suniel shetty Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK