In a happy news for fans of the Hera Pheri franchise who have been awaiting the third season, Priyadarshan has shared a good news. The director will be helming the upcoming instalment of the comedy franchise

The wait for 'Hera Pheri 3' has been a long one. While in the recent months, there has been a positive progress on the film, now Priyadarshan has hinted at joining the film as director. Today, as he turned a year older, Priyadarshan took to social media to announce that he will be directing the film and went on to tag the OG cast of the film-Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The filmmaker had directed the first part of Hera Pheri. This will be an epic reunion of the director and actors.

On Thursday, Priyadarshan took to his Instagram stories to share a post of Akshay Kumar wishing him on his birthday and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay". He also tagged Suniel and Paresh.

Responding to Priyan, Akshay reshared the story and wrote, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri". He also shared the 'Miracle Miracle' sticker from his film 'Welcome'.

Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri :) @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir https://t.co/OmJZLgHat1 pic.twitter.com/4OCbePdglF — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 30, 2025

Akshay Kumar's birthday wish for Priyadarshan

The actor took to social media to wish his long-time mentor, director Priyadarshan, on his birthday. In an Instagram post, the Khiladi Kumar expressed his gratitude and admiration for the veteran filmmaker, calling him the master of turning chaos into cinematic masterpiece.

Akshay posted a photo of him and Priyadarshan where they can be seen sharing a laugh. For the caption, the 'Hera Pheri' actor wrote, “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras?" Akshay wrote in the caption, referencing their many memorable collaborations on sets filled with laughter, creativity, and, occasionally, a bit of chaos.”

He continued, “Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!”

Akshay’s heartfelt post is a nod to the unique bond between the actor and the director, who have worked together on numerous successful projects, including 'Hera Pheri', 'Phir Hera Pheri', 'De Dana Dan', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Garam Masala', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', and others. Akshay has often credited Priyadarshan for playing a significant role in shaping his career and providing valuable guidance over the years. The actor-director duo is once again reuniting for their upcoming movie, 'Bhooth Bangla'.