Recently, Kartik took a delightful break from his shooting schedule for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in Orchha, where he was spotted indulging in some street-side chaat

Picture Courtesy/Kartik Aaryan's Instagram account

Listen to this article "Missing my bowl of love": Kartik Aaryan shares playful video with his pet pooch Katori x 00:00

Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting schedule for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', is missing his "bowl of love" fur baby Katori.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a cute playful video of himself with Katori.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, dressed in a hoodie and ripped jeans, Kartik can be seen playing and giving a hug to Katori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Missing my bowl of love."

As soon as the video was shared, fans chimed the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Awwwww loved her debut on Kapil's show ... the best."

Another user commented, "The way you hug her is the most beautiful scene to witness."

Recently, Kartik took a delightful break from his shooting schedule for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in Orchha, where he was spotted indulging in some street-side chaat.

The actor's candid moments of relishing the local delicacy have quickly gone viral.

Kartik shared snapshots from his impromptu chaat session on Instagram, instantly capturing the attention of his ardent fanbase.

In the photos, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting a casual black t-shirt and stylish glasses, effortlessly blending in with the local vibe of Orchha.

"Just chatting," quipped Kartik in his humorous caption accompanying the photos.

Prior to this light-hearted moment, the actor had recently stunned fans with a glimpse of his toned physique, sparking a flurry of admiration and compliments.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', helmed by Anees Bazmee, promises to be a thrilling addition to the franchise, starring Triptii Dimri alongside Kartik Aaryan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film Vidya Balan's return to the iconic role of Manjulika, originally portrayed in the 2007 blockbuster.

Welcoming Vidya Balan onboard, Kartik expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating, "And it's happening. OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling! #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Directed by Priyadarshan in its first iteration and later by Anees Bazmee for the sequels, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' has been a favourite among audiences for its blend of psychological horror and comedy.

Aside from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects include 'Captain India'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever