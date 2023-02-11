Mithila Palkar joins the Marvel family

This is the first time Mithila will be lending her voice to an international project

Mithila Palkar

The very talented Mithila Palkar joins the Marvel franchise with ‘Sofia’ as she lends her voice to the popular Marvel character on Amazon Audiobooks.

Mithila has time and again given us some lovely performances and we are absolutely in love with her acting chops. Some of her unforgettable performances happen to be in projects namely Karwaan, Chopsticks,Little Things, Tribhanga and many more. The actor has now joined hands with the marvel family and lent her voice as Sofia, a young mutant in hiding. Palkar was seen gracing the event today in the city where the production has announced all the artists who have lent their voices to this interesting project.

Mithila in becoming a part of the Marvel family says, "I am super excited to be part of the marvel universe in any form. It's such an amazing concept and I am glad to be part of the audio verse. I am yet to record for the series so it's going to be an enthralling experience and I am looking forward to it."

Also Read: Exclusive: Ashley Rebello reveals his top 5 looks on Salman Khan in 'Bigg Boss 16'

This is the first time Mithila will be lending her voice to an international project of this stature and this is the happiest news for her fans.

Mithila had recently celebrated her birthday with the children of Angel Xpress Foundation, which has been in association with Exceed Cares, an initiative by Exceed Entertainment and mid-day.com joined in. She had said, "I've never done this before and now that I'm here I wonder why I've not done it more often. It was very special because I genuinely feel like your curiosity, fearlessness and innocence is so intact when you are a kid that you don't think 200 times before taking a step ahead. You start losing that energy because suddenly you are so tactful. The exchange is so nice and refreshing. I got to cut my cake with them, sing songs, play games and that was really special"

Watch video to know more!