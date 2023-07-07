Breaking News
Mithun Chakraborty's mother Santirani Chakraborty passes away

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In a heart-wrenching turn of events, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's mother, Santirani Chakraborty, breathed her last on Friday, leaving a deep void in the family's hearts. The news was confirmed by Mithun's youngest son, Namashi Chakraborty, who shared the unfortunate update.

Speaking to a publication, Namashi solemnly stated, "Yes, the news is true. Grandma is no longer with us." The loss of a beloved matriarch is a profound moment of grief and reflection for the entire Chakraborty family.


Expressions of condolences poured in from various quarters, including Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. Taking to his Twitter handle, Ghosh conveyed his heartfelt sympathies, writing, "Heartfelt condolences to Mithun Chakraborty for the loss of his mother. May Mithunda and her family find solace during this time of deep grief."


 

This is not the first time that the Chakraborty family has faced such a painful loss. In April 2020, Mithun Chakraborty's father, passed away. At that time, Namashi had shared the sad news with a publication saying, "Yes, my grandfather passed away last evening due to kidney failure." 

Reflecting on his humble beginnings and the impact of his parents on his life, Mithun had previously shared intimate details in an interview. He spoke of their modesty and how they never fully grasped his transformation into a Bollywood star. "My parents never realized that I had finally become a Bollywood star. They never came to terms with the fact that their son is a popular film star, nor were they eager to find out," Mithun said. Their simple and orthodox upbringing shaped their lives, and they remained content in their simplicity. Mithun's father, who worked as a supervisor at a government telephone exchange office, found joy and contentment within the confines of his happy family.

The passing of Santirani Chakraborty marks the end of an era for the family, as they bid farewell to a cherished mother, grandmother, and guiding light. It is a time of immense sadness and reflection, as they honor her memory and find strength in their shared love and support. The Chakraborty family, along with their well-wishers and fans, will continue to hold her in their hearts, cherishing the legacy she leaves behind.

In this difficult time, the entire film fraternity and fans extend their deepest sympathies to Mithun Chakraborty and his family, offering prayers and support as they navigate through the profound loss of a beloved family member. 

 

