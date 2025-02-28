With Ahaan Panday’s debut film in its last leg, director Mohit Suri shoots a massive music festival sequence featuring 1,000 background actors

(From left) Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri. Pics/Instagram, AFP

Music plays an integral role in Mohit Suri’s movies, from Woh Lamhe (2006) to Aashiqui 2 (2013). It’s true of the director’s next as well, which is being produced by Yash Raj Films and marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday. We’ve heard that over the past week, Suri has been shooting a music festival sequence with 1,000 background artistes at Vrundavan Studios in Malad.

The sequence sees Panday’s character performing on stage as the crowd sways to his music. Leading lady Aneet Padda, who was seen in Big Girls Don’t Cry (2024), too is part of the set-piece. A source reveals, “The set-up is massive—pulsating lights, LED screens, smoke machines, and a roaring crowd of over 1,000, all moving in sync to the music. Mid-performance, Ahaan’s character is seen jumping off the stage and wooing the audience. Suri, who has a keen eye for music-driven storytelling, has tried to capture the electric energy of a music festival.” The sequence will be wrapped up by the weekend, and with it, the yet-untitled movie will reach the finish line.