Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone has revealed her self-care routine in a long post and Ranveer Singh has the cutest reply to wifey's post

In Pic: Deepika Padukone (Pic/Instagram)

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone shares her self-care mantra: 'Don't work out to look good but to feel fit'

Mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone is making headlines for everything she does, from her appearances to her posts, she is making us go gaga with every little update of hers. Now, Deepika has revealed her self-care routine in a long post. The actress, while sharing a picture of herself doing yoga, wrote a long caption.

Deepika wrote in her long post, “It’s Self-Care Month. But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when you can practice simple acts of self-care every day? I love a good workout. I don’t work out to ‘look good’ but to ‘feel fit’. Exercise has been part of my lifestyle for as long as I can remember. However, when I can’t fit in a workout, I practice this simple 5-minute routine. I do this every day, whether I work out or not. It’s especially useful after a long flight or just to decompress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

She further while talking about the exercise she is doing the picture, wrote, “Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose)

In Sanskrit, *viparita* means “inverted” and *karani* translates to “in action.” This active inversion position is also called the restful inversion. Lying with your legs up against the wall can benefit your mental and physical health. From calming the nervous system to strengthening immune health, this ancient posture offers so much, especially in our stressful and busy world.”

While explaining the benefits of this pose, she shared, “Waking Up / Before Starting the Day:

- Supports lymphatic and glymphatic systems, boosting your immune system.

- Promotes the flow of oxygenated blood to the upper body and stimulates lymphatic fluid flow.

- Aids in detoxification and lymphatic drainage.

- Gently opens the hips and hamstrings.”

“Wind Down / Before Sleeping:

- Activates the parasympathetic nervous system, enhancing rest and digestion for better sleep quality.

- Eases restless legs for improved sleep.

When Pregnant (use a bolster or cushion for support):

- Relieves aching muscles, joints, and swollen ankles and feet.

- Reduces pressure on the lower back and relieves feelings of heaviness and fatigue in the legs and hips.

- Alleviates water retention.

- Helps reduce swelling and discomfort in the ankles and feet,” she further added

Explaining who shouldn’t do this pose, Padukone wrote, “Those with glaucoma. Individuals with uncontrollable high blood pressure.”

The actress concluded the long note, by saying, “Consult your yoga instructor before performing these asanas. I hope you found today’s post useful. Stay tuned for more of my simple self-care practices!”

As soon as Deepika posted the photo, Ranveer Singh reacted to it saying, “Works like magic!”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the success of her recently released mythological sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.