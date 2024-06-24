Set to play a gangster in her next, Mona Singh on challenging stereotypes with her character choices

Mona Singh

In her 21st year in the industry, Mona Singh is enjoying herself the most, and she has OTT to thank for it. Having played two diverse characters in her last two shows—Made in Heaven 2 and Kaala Paani—and gearing up for six more series, the actor is happy the digital medium has embraced her. In a chat, she reflects on building her TV career on unconventional choices, maintaining balance between OTT and movies, and choosing characters that effect change for women.

The last two years have been a game changer for you—from Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) to Made in Heaven 2, Kaala Paani and now Munjya. Your talent is finally meeting diverse opportunities.

I feel that way too. The narratives have changed for women, where we have more to do now. We don’t have just one or two shades, but 50 shades to portray! I have found more success, recognition and satisfaction as an actor in this phase of my career because of OTT. These kinds of stories wouldn’t have been made on TV or on the big screen. I feel happy and grateful to be a part of this industry during this change. Also, maintaining a balance between films and OTT is not easy. It’s great that I have been able to do it.



Many actors are unable to transition to other mediums because they establish a strong image on TV. Do you think being selective about your projects kept you away from stereotyping and made it easier to bag work in other mediums?

There was nobody to guide me. I had no one taking me under their wing. So, right from Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, I understood that I had different views and beliefs. After Jassi, I took a break from daily soaps because I knew if I jumped right into another, everything would be compared to my first show. I have been conscious about the kind of roles I choose, the people I work with and the breaks I take because you have to maintain your exclusivity. You cannot be overexposed. Today, wherever I stand, it’s because of my choices.

While you refused fiction shows after Jassi, your peers went on to do many more shows and became small-screen stars. Weren’t you worried that not doing a daily soap would make people forget you, or lead to less work?

When I did Jassi, I was 22. But I took my own decisions. Acting is the only profession where you don’t know what’s happening tomorrow. You don’t know which show you may be offered. I took my chances. There were actors switching from one set to another, but I didn’t want to do that because I knew I was here for the long haul. I didn’t want to burn out too soon. I wanted to stay relevant and adapt to different mediums. So, I had to take some tough calls and refuse shows that I didn’t want to do. I never succumbed, and because of that, I am still around.



Starting with your unconventional heroine, you made refreshing choices not only on screen, but also off it. Were there instances where you were told to be a certain way because you are a female actor?

I come from a home where my parents never told me what to do. The only condition that my parents had was that I finish my graduation. They have never told me to be a certain way just because I’m a woman. Yes, relatives would have an opinion on it. They told my parents, ‘Oh! Your daughter wants to be an actor? She might bring shame to your family.’ But my parents paid no heed. They gave me wings to fly. Kids do well when their parents let them be. In a household, where parents have too many restrictions, kids become the best liars.

Jassi empowered many girls and that is something I try to do with every character I play. My thought process while choosing a character is that it should inspire women, change and impact society in a positive way. As women, we’re always told how to be, what to eat, whom to marry, where not to go and I’ve never given in to that.



Are you playing any unconventional role soon?

I have five-six shows coming up. I’m playing a gangster in Pan Parda Zarda, which also features Tanvi Azmi, Tanya Maniktala and Priyanshu Painyuli. That character is completely grey. There’s a mad movie that I have done, which will release by the year-end or next year.



Have you ever discussed a Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin sequel?

We used to discuss the possibility of a sequel, but then everybody got busy with their lives. I feel it should be made for OTT.