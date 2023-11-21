Monday Vibes: Shraddha Kapoor's latest picture will make you go aww

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section

Picture Courtesy/Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram account

Actor Shraddha Kapoor surely knows how to spread cuteness and her latest post is proof.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha treated fans with a new adorable picture of her.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "One pic is all it takes "

Posing in a white shirt with a big smile on her face.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow "

Another user wrote, "Happy Shraddha day "

Recently, Shraddha attended a star-studded launch of the Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.

She wore a traditional orange-red toned saree and added a fusion twist by donning a blazer to complete the look.

For glam, the actor opted for minimal makeup with red lipstick. Her wavy hair definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Kuch nahi vro... pant aur blouse laundry ke paas gaye the, coat aur saree ka fusion look bana diya "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen reuniting with Rajkumar Rao in 'Stree 2'. The film recently went on floors in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.Makers of the upcoming horror comedy film officially announced their film at a grand event in Mumbai in April where the team enacted a skit to announce the release date of the horror comedy sequel.

The sequel will be out in theatres in August 2024. Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana will also feature in the horror-comedy drama.Shraddha was last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the rom-com 'Tu Jhooti Main Makakar'.

