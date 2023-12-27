Breaking News
Maharashtra: 10 cooking gas cylinders explode in Pune; no injuries
Maharashtra: Man attempts to kill self-proclaimed godman in Nagpur; held
Mumbai reports 19 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 103
Maharashtra: Six booked for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors in Nagpur
BMC conducts demolition drive in parts of eastern suburbs
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mother India fame Sajid Khan passes away after long battle against cancer

Mother India fame Sajid Khan passes away after long battle against cancer

Updated on: 27 December,2023 11:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Actor Sajid Khan, who played the younger version of Sunil Dutt's Birju in Mehboob Khan's "Mother India" and later rose to prominence with international projects such as "Maya" and "The Singing Filipina", has died following a battle with cancer

Mother India fame Sajid Khan passes away after long battle against cancer

Actor Sajid Khan has died following a battle with cancer

Listen to this article
Mother India fame Sajid Khan passes away after long battle against cancer
x
00:00

Actor Sajid Khan, who played the younger version of Sunil Dutt's Birju in Mehboob Khan's "Mother India" and later rose to prominence with international projects such as "Maya" and "The Singing Filipina", has died following a battle with cancer. Khan was in his early 70s.

"He had been battling cancer for a while. He passed away on Friday (December 22)," the actor's only son Sameer told PTI. According to Sameer, his father had settled in Kerala with his second wife. "My father was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunita Pitamber and fostered by filmmaker Mehboob Khan. He was not active in films for a while and was mostly involved in philanthropy. He used to come to Kerala quite often and he liked it here, remarried and settled here," Sameer added.

The actor was laid to rest at the Kayamkulam Town Juma Masjid in Kerala's Alappuzha district. After "Mother India", which was nominated for the Oscars, Khan played the title role in Mehboob Khan's "Son of India". Khan found global stardom as a teen idol with his role in "Maya" where he played the role of a local boy Rajji, who befriends the character played by Jay North. The movie's popularity led to a series of the same name and added to Khan's popularity.

He also guest starred in an episode of American TV show "The Big Valley" and appeared as a guest judge in music show "It's Happening". The actor became a famous name in the Philippines and worked in movies such as "The Singing Filipina", "My Funny Girl" and "The Prince and I" with actor Nora Aunor. Khan also played the role of a dacoit chief in the Merchant-Ivory production "Heat and Dust". 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sajid khan Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK