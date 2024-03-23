On Smriti Irani's 48th birthday, Mouni took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two together

Mouni Roy and Smriti Irani

Listen to this article Mouni Roy posts a picture with Smriti Irani to celebrate Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star's birthday x 00:00

On March 23, Smriti Irani turned 48, receiving plenty of warm wishes from coworkers, friends, and loved ones. Mouni Roy, her former co-star from "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," added to the celebration by posting a heartfelt message and two special photos on Instagram.

Mouni Roy posts a picture with Smriti Irani

ADVERTISEMENT

On Smriti Irani's 48th birthday, Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the two together, she wrote, "Always learning from you, always look upto you, always a role model you are, I love you and pray to god you are the happiest, healthiest and gods favourite daughter. Happy happyyyyy birthday my dearest Smriti di ♥️🤗"

Mouni Roy posts a picture with Smriti Irani, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

About Mouni and Smriti's bond

Smriti Irani and Mouni Roy's bond goes back a long time. Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani extended heartfelt greetings to her 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' co-star Mouni Roy when she tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti, shared a series of pictures from Mouni's wedding. She wrote, "This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend , as family . Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy ❤️🥰😘"

For the uninformed, Smriti, played the role of Tulsi Virani in Star Plus' 2000 hit show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' and Mouni played the role of Smriti's adopted child, Krishna Tulsi, in the show.

Mouni Roy's work front

Mouni was last seen in 'Showtime.' Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, 'Showtime' is "epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema.

In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. The show gives a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism and the power struggles at the top.

Earlier, speaking on working alongside Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran said, "He is such a huge star yet so humble and hardworking. The evolution of his journey is so inspiring from doing roles that made fans love him and made him a star to become an actor with nuanced performances. He has transformed himself in the best possible way."

The series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Naseeruddin Shah, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Mahima Makwana are also a part of the show.