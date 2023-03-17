Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Sagarika Chakraborty refutes Norwegian ambassador’s claims about false narrative and factual inaccuracies

After watching Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, the Norwegian envoy said that the film has 'factual inaccuracies' and the story is a 'fictional representation of the case'

Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund on Friday said that the film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' starring Rani Mukerji in lead incorrectly depicts the country's belief in family life. The Norwegian envoy said that the film has "factual inaccuracies" and the story is a "fictional representation of the case."

After the comments by the Norwegian ambassador, the makers of 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' issued a statement on the same along with a reaction video by Sagarika Chakraborty. the person on whose life the film is based.

Producer Nikkhil Advani issued a statement which read, "Last evening we hosted the Norwegian Ambassador and volunteered to show him our film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'. Post the screening I sat quietly watching him admonish two strong women who have chosen to tell this very important story. I was quiet because just like Sagarika Chakraborty, they don't need me to fight for them and "culturally" we do not insult our guests".

Advani also attached a video of Sagarika's view on the matter.

"I condemn the false statement by the Norwegian ambassador in the papers today. He spoke about my case without having the decency of asking me. He should take this opportunity to sensitise the Norwegian caretakers about the cultural prejudice. Even 10 years later, I have single handedly brought up my children well in full view of the world. . When the whole world can see the beautiful bond between me and my children, the Norwegian government continues to spread lies against me. Till today they have not apologised to the racism of their care worker. They destroyed my life, my reputation, and traumatised my children . They supported my husband when he was cruel to me and they call themselves a feminist country. In Oslo and other provinces of Norway, people are eager to watch the film and the tickets are sold," she said adding that people have expressed interest in meeting her as well.

In the film, Rani Mukerji essays the role of a mother battling the state for her kids. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' also stars Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. The film hit the theatres on Friday.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.