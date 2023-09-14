Mrunal Thakur completes 5 years in industry: Ready to immerse in diversity of films and experiment

Mrunal Thakur completes 5 years of her meteoric rise in the film industry

Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her remarkable journey from television to an impressive five-year stint in Bollywood films and now, one year since her impactful debut in the South Indian film industry, speaks candidly about her unwavering commitment to exploring new horizons in the world of cinema. The actress completes her 5 years of her meteoric rise in the film industry and has etched a unique name for herself.

Having begun her cinematic journey with the acclaimed film "Love Sonia," Mrunal Thakur has consistently pushed the boundaries of her acting career. She believes that the art of acting is a continuous journey, and she's enthusiastic about embracing new challenges and opportunities.

"I have so much more to explore," says Mrunal. "There are numerous languages of cinema to be a part of, and so many genres that excite me. I'm ready to experiment and immerse myself in the diversity that the world of films offers. As an actor if you don’t have the appetite to accept new challenges and find ways to reinvent the wheel, and be open to different kinds of work, you will become irrelevant too far, too soon. I have gone from doing television, to indie films, to commercial to south, have worked in 3 languages now and I have committed to myself to keep trying things that excite me. This is hunger is what has helped me to be where I am today”.

In recent times, Mrunal Thakur has been on a signing spree, collaborating with some of the most prominent names in both the Bollywood and Southern film industries. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to adapt to various roles have earned her opportunities to work alongside A-listers in the industry.

One of her latest projects includes the Telugu film "Hi Nanna," which has generated significant buzz among audiences. The trailer has garnered much attention, and fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in this venture.

Currently, Mrunal Thakur is in the midst of filming for "VD13," a highly anticipated project alongside Vijay Deverakonda, further solidifying her presence in the South Indian film industry. The actress was last seen in Lust Stories 2 and Made In Heaven 2.