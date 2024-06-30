Mrunal Thakur on the visual spectacle of the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD that drew her to the sci-fi thriller film

Mrunal Thakur

Listen to this article The honour is mine x 00:00

Ever since Kalki 2898 AD was announced in February 2020, audience have been looking forward to the film, which was released in theatres this Thursday. While the film opened to mixed reviews, the actors attached to the Nag Ashwin-directorial venture have been nothing but proud of the association. Mrunal Thakur, who plays a cameo in the magnum opus—also starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, among others—shared that she admired the scale of the project and the efforts invested by the entire team.

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

ADVERTISEMENT

“Being on the sets of Kalki was surreal,” said Thakur, who didn’t take a second moment to give her nod to the film when she was approached. “I have never seen anything of this scale in India till date. The visual effects and graphics are truly groundbreaking. I appreciate the dedication and hard work of the technicians and actors involved in bringing this vision to life. It is an honour to be part of such a prestigious project.”

Kalki 2898 AD, set in a post-apocalyptic world, follows the few selected who are on a mission to save the unborn child, Kalki, of SUM-80, a lab subject.