Mrunal Thakur packs a punch

Mrunal, who trains in MMA, says she convinced Selfiee director to add some action scenes to her cameo

A still from Selfiee

It’s what you do with a role, regardless of the screen time, that matters. Ask Mrunal Thakur, who makes a special appearance in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Selfiee. While Kumar plays action superstar Vijay in the film, she essays the role of his co-actor. It turns out that director Raj Mehta had originally envisioned her only in a dance number with the leading man. However, Thakur — who regularly trains in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) — convinced the director to shoot some action scenes that would see her take on the baddies alongside Kumar.

The actor says that her fitness coach Rohit Tyson introduced her to MMA, adding it to her workout routine. She has, on several occasions, shared videos of her workout sessions that include MMA, boxing and hand-to-hand combat. The actor is glad that her training came in handy while filming Selfiee’s stunts. “Since I am aware of the techniques and postures, we [thought], at the last moment, why not shoot a few kicks? Initially, the [makers] weren’t convinced, but I am happy they have retained the shots. It is fun to kick and throw punches, even if it is for a song. More than dance, it was my fitness training that was put to good use for my role in Selfiee,” she smiles.

Karan Johar’s production is an official adaptation of the Malayalam film, Driving Licence (2019).