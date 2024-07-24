Breaking News
Dharavi rehabilitation: Kurla land survey on July 26
Mumbai: Six girls leave college that banned burqa
Mumbai: Vile Parle flyover deteriorates in 4 months
Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes!
Mumbai: BMC and Railways clash over hoarding regulations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mrunal Thakurs watermelon eating video will leave you in splits

Mrunal Thakur's watermelon eating video will leave you in splits

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "Their non-stop giggling gets me," and another saying, "How cute"

Mrunal Thakur's watermelon eating video will leave you in splits

Picture Courtesy/Mrunal Thakur's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Mrunal Thakur's watermelon eating video will leave you in splits
x
00:00

Actress Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday shared a hilarious video of herself eating watermelon, claiming she is 'sugar high'.


The actress, who is known for her role in 'Jersey', took to Instagram and posted a reel video showcasing her unique way of eating watermelon.



The snippet features Mrunal in a black zipper, with no makeup, and her wet hair open.


In the video, her friend sits behind her, and the actress is asking her to feed her the watermelon.

Mrunal laughs and says, "You have to feed me."

After taking a bite, she exclaims, "There's a hair in my mouth."

Her friend feeds her another piece, and Mrunal responds, "Now there's water on my chin, wipe it off."

The video ends with both friends laughing hysterically.

The post is captioned: "Watermelon...Sugar...high."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "Their non-stop giggling gets me," and another saying, "How cute."

On the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has also featured in shows like 'Arjun' and 'Kumkum Bhagya',

The actress has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal appeared in the web series 'Made in Heaven 2' and starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Man'.

She recently made a cameo appearance in the Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD', which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Mrunal's upcoming projects include ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mrunal Thakur bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK