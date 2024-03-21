Breaking News
MS Dhoni requests Bobby Deol to delete 'embarrassing' video of him from his phone, actor shares screenshot

Updated on: 21 March,2024 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bobby Deol shared a screenshot that flashed a message from cricketer MS Dhoni requesting him to delete an embarrassing video. Check out how the 'Animal' actor reacted

MS Dhoni and Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol's recent tweet on X has left fans wondering what's brewing between him and cricketer MS Dhoni. Bobby shared a screenshot that features a message from Dhoni asking him to delete a video from his phone.


On March 20, Bobby Deol and MS Dhon's fans were in for a surprise when the former dropped a screenshot of the latter's message. The message from Dhoni read, "Bobby woh wali video delete kardena yarr.. it's very embarrassing( Bobby please delete that video, it is very embarrassing). 


Sharing the screenshot of the message on his phone screen, Bobby tweeted, "Theek hai mahi bhai, kardnga delete (okay Mahi, I will delete it)"


Bobby also added the hashtag ad to the post revealing that it is a teaser to an upcoming ad film that will hopefully feature the two. 

However, netizens took to the comment section to share their guess on what the video might be. 

A user wrote, "Bobby bhai video leak kardo, thala ko Jamal kudu pe dance karte hue dekhna hai"

Another fan wrote, "Bobby bhai, please mujhe DM kardo wo video, maine bachpan me 15 baar Bichhoo dekhi hai aur 20 baar Soldier."

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in the film 'Animal'. He was loved for his mute villain act in the film fronted by Ranbir Kapoor. His dance to the song Jamal Kudu had gone viral and the actor is often seen recreating the moment at the award ceremonies and other events. The actor will next be seen in the film 'Kanguva' opposite Suriya. 

MS Dhoni, on the other hand, will be seen playing the upcoming season of IPL (Indian Premiere League) for his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He recently announced his decision to step down as the captain of the team. According to reports, it will also be his final IPL season. 

