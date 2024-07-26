Born into a middle-class family, Mugdha Godse didn't have an easy life. She had to struggle hard to face all the challenges life had in store for her

Remember Fashion? The 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut also featured another actress, Mugdha Godse, the debutant who made a sensation with her first film. Mugdha Godse is one actress who has made people like her with her stellar performance. Today, on Mugdha Godse's birthday, let's look at her journey in and out of the film industry.

Born into a middle-class family, Mugdha didn't have an easy life. She had to struggle hard to face all the challenges life had in store for her. Godse has no filmy background to help her come up in the line; rather, there was a time when Mugdha used to sell oil to earn 100 Rs a day. Yes, you read that right—your favourite actress was once a salesgirl. From being a middle-class salesgirl to becoming an actress people vouch for, Mugdha has jumped through all the potholes of struggle.

Early Life

During her struggling days, Mugdha joined a gym and started working out. Later, it was in 2002 when she participated in and won the Gladrags Mega Model Hunt. This was the beginning of her career. After understanding her passion, she participated in India's biggest beauty pageant, The Femina Miss India, in 2004. She reached the semi-finals and won the Miss Perfect Ten title.

The Shift to Acting

After giving her best in the Miss India Pageant, Godse shifted to Mumbai and started working as a model. She spent almost 5 years modelling, during which she worked with Shah Rukh Khan for an Airtel commercial. During her modelling days, Mugdha did press ads, music videos, and commercials, and walked the runway at national and international ramps.

Big Bollywood Debut

After years of struggle, Mugdha got her first film—a Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, Fashion. Through her acting in her debut film, Mugdha received critical acclaim and audience love. Later, she went on to work in several hit films, including All Is Well.

Personal Life

Godse and her boyfriend Rahul Dev appeared in the reality show Power Couple in 2015. The duo has been in a relationship since then.

Though we haven't seen much of Mugdha in the recent past, reports suggest that she is working on a project. If these reports are to be believed, Mugdha will soon be back on screen to make us all go wow.