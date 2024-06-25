Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

'Munjya' collects Rs 105.95 crore at box office

Updated on: 25 June,2024 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Horror comedy "Munjya" has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Sunday

Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Horror comedy "Munjya" has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Sunday.


Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh in the lead. It was released in theatres countrywide on June 7.


Production banner Maddock Films shared the update on its official Instagram page.


"'Munjya' is making a permanent place in everyone’s hearts," the banner captioned the post, stating the total domestic collection of the film stands at Rs 105.95 crore in 18 days of its release.

 
 
 
 
 
The latest offering in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, "Munjya" follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature which has its roots in Marathi folklore.

It also features Suhas Joshi, Ajay Purkar, Sathyaraj and Bhagyashree Limaye in pivotal roles.

