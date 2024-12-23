Sachet and Parampara Tandon have embraced the new role of parenthood. The musician couple welcomed a baby boy four years after their wedding

Sachet and Parampara Tandon

Listen to this article Musician couple Sachet and Parampara Tandon welcome a baby boy, see announcement video x 00:00

Four years after their wedding, music composers Sachet and Parampara Tandon have welcomed their first child. The couple have become parents to a baby boy. They took to social media to share the news of the birth of their baby with a sweet video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple posted a reel video featuring a video montage on a collaborative post on Instagram to make the announcement. The video montage showed their baby’s tiny hands and feet. The clip ended with “The heart of Sachet-Parampara has arrived! It’s a Boy!” For the background, the couple used their song “Maiyya” from “Do Patti” starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol.

The couple captioned the post: “With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy . We Seek your blessings and Good Wishes In this Beautiful Time Namah: Parvati Pataye har har mahadev. Jai Mata Di.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सचेत टंडन (@sachettandonofficial)

Celebs congratulate the new parents

"Congratulations! Godbless and lots of love and Aashirwaad," commented Raveena Tandon

Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Congrats @paramparatandonofficial & @sachettandonofficial . The best of everything to all three of you!"

"Jai ho !!!! God bless you guys and the little baby for the best most blissful journey ahead," Akriti Kakkar wrote.

About musical duo Sachet-Parampara

They are known for their work in Hindi films including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bhoomi, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji and Jersey.

They started their journey together in singing with "Subah Ki Train" picturised on Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar from the 2017 film “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” a comedy drama directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, which, before the Swachh Bharat mission, was still a problem, especially in rural areas.

The two Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur were born in Darbhanga, Bihar and Delhi respectively in 1989 and 1992 respectively. After becoming finalist of India's first season of reality show The Voice India in 2015, the duo was formed the following year.

They got married in November 2020. The two also gained the spotlight for their music video 'Chhor Denge' which was viewed in YouTube as of August 2024 more than 486 million times.