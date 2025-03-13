Telling a queer story in My Melbourne, director Onir rues that neither producers nor streamers support same-sex narratives. "No one is willing to take responsibility beyond tokenism," he says

When presented with the opportunity to explore diversity in My Melbourne, filmmaker Onir knew he wanted to view it from the lens of sexuality. From there was born Nandini, his short film about a queer man mending his strained relationship with his father after his mother passes away. “So many young people talk to me about the fear of getting rejected for their choices, especially by their fathers. Mothers are more accepting. This story is inspired by the real life of our writer, Gregory Francis,” says the director.

In his short film, Onir says it was as important to delve into the father’s mindset as it was to show the son’s hurt. “When you seek empathy and acceptance, a dialogue is important. Here, the son and the father are in a constant see-saw. For instance, the son realises that his father is uncomfortable seeing nail colour on him, so he takes it off. In the course of time, he will wear it again and his father will accept it.”

The director has been a champion of queer stories not only through his work, but also by supporting movies of other filmmakers. However, he notes the glaring lack of support for independent films and queer narratives from within the industry. “Earlier, everyone would talk about each other’s work. But now, they are reluctant to attend your film’s première. For me, it’s important to celebrate an All We Imagine as Light [2024], or a Village Rockstars 2 [2024]. But I don’t know how many people would do it. A lot of indie and queer films struggle to not only find finance but also a release outlet.” Isn’t it ironic that even though there are more platforms thanks to streamers, there are few queer stories? “The decision-makers are perhaps under the pressure of being answerable for eyeballs. Everything zeroes down to the fact that no one is willing to take responsibility beyond tokenism.”

Deepa Mehta to present Onir’s next

Onir’s next feature film, We Are Faheem and Karun, is being presented by Deepa Mehta. The director is thrilled to have Mehta’s support as the queer love story gears up for its première. He shares, “It will have its première at an international festival, and in the next six months, we’ll travel to festivals across the world. Personally, it’s very special because Deepa was the first Indian filmmaker to bring out a queer story [Fire, 1996]. She has been a constant ally. Her love for the film and my work is something I really cherish.”