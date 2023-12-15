Naagin star Mouni Roy stepped out on Thursday night in her glamorous best for the inauguration of their restaurant. The actress stunned in a mini golden dress

Mouni Roy. Pics/Yogen Shah

Naagin star Mouni Roy is an established actress who is also known for her fashion choices. The actress flaunted her glamorous side on Thursday evening at the opening of her and her husband Suraj Nambiar's new restaurant in Mumbai.

On Thursday, Mouni along with her husband Suraj Nambiar was seen at the inauguration of their new restaurant in the city. Mouni made a sizzling appearance for the opening night. Se had heads turning in her stunning mini golden dress. The shimmery outfit was backless and complimented the actress' curves. She also carried a small handbag that complimented her outfit. She opted for dewy makeup and red lip colour to go with the outfit. She posed for the paparazzi before heading into the restaurant. The husband on the other hand as seen in a casual wear as he donned a black t-shirt and denim. Disha Patani and Ektaa Kapoor were also present at the restaurant opening.

On the work front, the 'Naagin' star Mouni was last seen in the web series 'Sultan of Delhi'. She had made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor's long-running show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She went one to become a popular face with the portrayals of 'Naagin' in the television show by the same name. She stepped into the world of Hindi movies in 2018 with he Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Gold'. Last year, she appeared as the antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's ambitious film 'Brahmastra'

In a recent interview, Mouni shared that it is projects like 'Sultan of Delhi' and 'Brahmastra' which changed people’s perception of her as an actor. “Brahmastra was absolutely different. When you see Gold, RAW and Made In China, I had played very Indianised characters. Maybe after Naagin and Sati, people could only see me as a ‘saree-clad Indian character’. So, for Milan sir to think of me as this cabaret dancer Nayantara, at a time when Brahmastra had not even released. I think it is an exciting time to be an actor where makers can visualise you in different roles. Such great parts are being written. I really feel fortunate to be offered these parts and be able to play them on screen,” she told Indian Express.