Natasa Stankovic has shared a series of pictures with her son as they spent some quality time with her son in actress' hometown in Serbia

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their divorce through a collaborative post on Saturday, July 18th. Earlier on the same day, Natasa was snapped at the airport with her son, Agastya. Now, Stankovic has shared a series of pictures with her son as they spent some quality time in Natasa's hometown in Serbia.

In one picture, Agastya was seen playing with a ball, while another click shows him wrapped in his mother's arms as he slept peacefully. She captioned her Instagram story, “Happy birthday my kavuli bavuli. May God always bless you, my little pumpkin . Love, Tia Nats .”

About Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Divorce rumours started during the Indian Premier League 2024 when Hardik didn’t post anything for Natasa’s birthday. There were also reports that she deleted their wedding pictures, but the photos later reappeared, leaving many to wonder if they were ever removed in the first place.

When Hardik and the Indian cricket team won the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, everyone in the country congratulated them except Natasa, which fueled the rumours even more. He also arrived solo for the grand Ambani wedding that concluded recently.

The reports of the couple parting ways were all over the internet until yesterday when they finally decided to share their decision.

Natasa and Hardik, in a long note, wrote, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together as we grew a family.”

They further shared that their son Agastya will continue to be a part of their lives and wrote, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time.”