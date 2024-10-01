Known for hits like "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai" and "Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi," Falguni Pathak’s music videos and performances have left an indelible mark on Indian pop culture

Actors in Falguni Pathak’s music videos

Listen to this article Navratri 2024: Can you recognise these top actors from Falguni Pathak’s iconic music videos? x 00:00

Celebrated Indian singer and performer Falguni Pathan, often called ‘Dandiya Queen,’ is known for her exceptional contribution to Gujarati folk music. She rose to fame in the 90s with her melodious voice and one-of-a-kind music videos that featured popular actors who were just newbies at the time. Known for hits like "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai" and "Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi," Falguni’s music videos and performances have left an indelible mark on Indian pop culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the most popular actors of today were once just an additional part of Falguni Pathak’s music videos.

Maine Payal Hai Chhankai - Nikhila Palat and Vivan Bhathena

Interestingly, Nikhila Palat and Vivan Bhathena went on to marry each other years after featuring in this music video. Nikhila ditched showbiz and turned into an entrepreneur for Katalyst Reputation Management, while Vivan has worked in films like ‘Chak De! India’, ‘Talaash’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Bloody Daddy’. The couple are parents to daughter Nivaya.

Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye - Trisha Krishnan and Ayesha Takia

Often referred to as the ‘Queen of South India’, Trisha Krishnan has worked in films like ‘Petta’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and ‘Leo’. In 2023 she made headlines after actor Mansoor Ali Khan made misogynistic remarks against her. He was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ayesha Takia made her Bollywood debut with ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’. She was also featured in films like ‘Dil Maange More!!!’, ‘Dor’, ‘No Smoking’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Salaam-E-Ishq’, and ‘Paathshaala’. She was recently in the news for deleting her Instagram account after being trolled for her altered looks.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi - Riya Sen

Riya Sen was born into a prominent film family—her grandmother Suchitra Sen and mother Moon Moon Sen are celebrated actresses. After featuring in the Falguni Pathak song, she entered mainstream Bollywood and worked in films like ‘Style’, ‘Jhankaar Beats’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ to name a few.

O Piya - Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, who hails from Bihar, is best known for her portrayal of Pragya Arora Mehra in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya'. The actress made her acting debut in 2007 with the teen drama 'Dhoom Machaao Dhoom', where she played the role of Malini Sharma.

Sriti then took on roles such as Sunaina in 'Jiya Jale', Princess Suhani in 'Shaurya Aur Suhani', Sudha in 'Jyoti', Sandhya Savratkar Pradhan in 'Rakt Sambandh', and Jhanvi Dobriyal / Sia Pratapsingh in 'Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?'

In 2022, she participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' and the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. Currently, the actress is seen in the show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye'.

Saawan Mein - Shweta Agarwal

Shweta Agarwal featured in films like Vikram Bhatt's horror film ‘Shaapit’ and Sudeep-starrer Kannada movie ‘Kiccha’. She went on to marry singer Aditya Narayan and the couple are parents to daughter Tvisha.

Indhana Winva - Sneha Chhabra and Iqbal Khan

Iqbal Khan has been featured in shows like ‘Kkavyanjali’, ‘Kahiin To Hoga’ and, ‘Karam Apnaa Apnaa’ among others. He married ‘Indhana Winva’ co-actor Sneha Chhabra and the couple are parents to two daughters Ammaara and Ifza.

Doli Doli - Rubina Dilaik

Rubina started her acting career on the TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev. She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The stunt-based show which aired on Colors TV was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Yeh Kisne Jadu Kiya - Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif rose to fame as Kashish in her debut TV show ‘Kahiin Toh Hoga’, which ran from 2003 to 2007. After that, she featured in the show ‘Hongey Judaa Na Hum’ and in 2009 made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Aloo Chaat’.

Falguni's music blends traditional and contemporary sounds, making her a household name during the Navratri festival, where she performs live to packed audiences. Her unique style, energetic stage presence, and infectious enthusiasm continue to enchant fans across generations. This year Navratri will be celebrated from October 3-12.