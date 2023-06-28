Breaking News
28 June,2023
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, continues the family's established presence in the entertainment industry. However, Navya has been actively engaged in pursuits beyond acting

Navya Nanda divulges, brother Agastya brews tea, while she manages household finance
Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, continues the family's established presence in the entertainment industry. However, Navya has been actively engaged in pursuits beyond acting. Known for her progressive outlook, she consistently advocates for gender equality and challenges societal norms. Through open discussions, she aims to inspire and empower women to defy stereotypes.


In a recent interview, Navya asserted that she and her brother were raised with equal treatment. She highlighted that Agastya also shares the responsibility of preparing tea for guests during their visits. Navya stated that her mother raised both her and Agastya in a similar manner. While she comfortably manages household finances, Agastya is equally proficient in preparing and serving tea. Navya emphasized the equal division of responsibilities, stating that financial management and budgeting were equally shared between them. During her interview with Josh Talks, she mentioned, "I do what my brother does, and he does what I do."


Navya believes that their household's egalitarian atmosphere has become more evident as Agastya has started earning his own income. He is set to make his acting debut in the highly anticipated Netflix production called ‘The Archies” which is the Indian musical adaptation of the beloved comic. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the star-studded cast includes Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor, the sister of Janhvi Kapoor, as well as Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Saigal. 'The Archies,' is ready to captivate audiences by taking them on a nostalgic journey to the 1960s. 


This era will serve as the backdrop for the movie , immersing viewers in the vibrant culture and iconic fashion of the time. With its setting, the movie promises to transport viewers back to a bygone era, adding an extra layer of intrigue and charm to the storyline. Fans can look forward to a unique and immersive experience as ‘The Archies’ brings the spirit of the '60s to life on screen.

Despite hailing from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry, Navya is determined to carve her own path and establish a distinct identity. Through her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’ she fearlessly discusses pertinent issues women face. She also maintains a presence on social media platforms, offering glimpses into her life and actively engaging with her followers.

